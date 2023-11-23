AYMERIC MAINI QUARTET ZYGO BAR Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

AYMERIC MAINI QUARTET Jeudi 23 novembre, 22h00 ZYGO BAR

Une spéciale setlist toute fraîche toute neuve d’Aymeric, complètement inédite et un quartet de grande qualité. A ne surtout pas manquer !

Facebook

Vidéo

ZYGO BAR 35 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/aymericmainimusic »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Aymeric Maini », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « »That’ll be all » is part of Aymeric Maini’s new album « Winter Sun » nRecorded in « Le Ferrailleur », Nantes, jan 2021.nnWritten and composed by Aymeric Maini nnLead Vocal, Guitar : Aymeric Maini nCello 1 : Cecile Lacharme nCello 2 : Suzanne Fischer nDrum : Simon Riochet nBass : Hervu00e9 GodardnnFilmed by Studio Bellarue 17nMixed by Aymeric MaininRecorded by Yohann Goulais nProduction & Tour : LMP MusiquennnIt all starts very youngnwhen grades define self-worthnwhen a boy dreams about the starsnBut heu2019s not born to be firstnThatu2019ll be all, find a way to be better Thatu2019ll be all, clear the way for the othersnYears of training night and daynThereu2019s got to be a way to fightnBut with a 9.98nThe answer remains u00ab youu2019re out u00bbnThatu2019ll be all, find a way to be better Thatu2019ll be all, clear the way for the othersnnTake a careful look aroundnYouu2019re not our main concernnYou may not get how it worksnBut You did have a chance to learn Thatu2019ll be all, hide your painnDonu2019t raise your voice, itu2019ll be worse If you donu2019t meet the standard, Youu2019re cursednnHe promised her to changenBut the years seem to weaken his charms u00ab Change if you want for your own sake u00bb But the girl didnu2019t bother to warnnThatu2019ll be all, find a way to be better Thatu2019ll be all, clear the way for the othersnSince his mother passed awaynHis work rate sure went downnu00ab please understand me u00bb, he saysnBut the man at the desku2019s got to count Thatu2019ll be all, find a way to be better Thatu2019ll be all, clear the way for the othersnnTake a (carefull) look around Youu2019re not our main concernnYou may not get how it worksnBut You did have a chance to learn Thatu2019ll be all, hide your painnDonu2019t raise your voice, itu2019ll be worstnIf you donu2019t meet the standard,nIf you canu2019t swim with the sharksnDonu2019t kid yourself, if you canu2019t stand the pace Man, youu2019re cursed », « type »: « video », « title »: « Aymeric Maini – « That’ll be all » [Live] (official video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/l7OTBEuydl4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7OTBEuydl4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwOczzJhOxFYamgWq-CBOqQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/l7OTBEuydl4?feature=shared »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T23:30:00+01:00

2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T23:30:00+01:00

Guitare voix