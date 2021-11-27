Nantes ZYGO BAR Loire-Atlantique, Nantes THE FREAKY BUDS ZYGO BAR Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes

THE FREAKY BUDS ZYGO BAR, 27 novembre 2021 21:00, Nantes. ZYGO BAR.

Samedi 27 novembre, 21h00 THE FREAKY BUDS * The Freaky Buds se sont formés à Nantes en 2018, ils prennent leurs racines dans les grands classiques du Blues électrique (R.L. Burnside) en y mêlant des influences modernes et rock (The Black Keys). https://www.facebook.com/thefreakybuds https://www.instagram.com/thefreakybuds/?fbclid=IwAR2fMx9IDfk_W6lvbdl9tffQBGaC3hAA9GRkLgYUTFy4kLBNblFnZ6I5rJQ https://www.thefreakybuds.com/?fbclid=IwAR1pgpdHC2uw6ieSPafTYj3pWYQ2NYKgYN2FmK3I2rCu40h8B5mww38wff0 *

samedi 27 novembre – 21h00 à 23h00

* ZYGO BAR 35 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Crédits :

Détails Heure : 21:00 - 23:00 Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu ZYGO BAR Adresse 35 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes Ville Nantes lieuville ZYGO BAR Nantes