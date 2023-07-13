FEU D’ARTIFICES Zone de Loisirs Sarrebourg, 13 juillet 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

Un spectacle pyrotechnique pour en prendre plein les yeux sera tiré au fil de l’eau. De quoi ravir petits et grands ! Restauration et buvette sur place, à partir de 18h00 (hamburger, döner, pizza-flamms, sushi et sandwich), repas corse sur réservation au 03 87 03 67 83.

Animation DJ en attendant le feu d’artifices.. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-07-13 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-13 23:59:00. 0 EUR.

Zone de Loisirs

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



A pyrotechnic spectacle to feast your eyes on will be fired along the water. Something for all ages! Catering and refreshments on site, from 6.00 pm (hamburger, doner, pizza-flamms, sushi and sandwiches), Corsican meal on reservation 03 87 03 67 83.

DJ entertainment before the fireworks.

A lo largo del agua se disparará un espectáculo pirotécnico para deleite de sus ojos. Para todas las edades Catering y refrescos in situ a partir de las 18.00 (hamburguesas, döner, pizza-flamme, sushi y bocadillos), comida corsa previa reserva en el 03 87 03 67 83.

Animación con DJ antes de los fuegos artificiales.

Eine pyrotechnische Show, bei der Sie sich die Augen reiben können, wird am Wasserlauf abgefeuert. Das wird Groß und Klein begeistern! Essen und Trinken vor Ort, ab 18:00 Uhr (Hamburger, Döner, Pizza-Flammkuchen, Sushi und Sandwich), korsisches Essen auf Reservierung unter 03 87 03 67 83.

DJ-Animation in Erwartung des Feuerwerks.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG