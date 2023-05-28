Marche gourmande Zinswiller
Marche gourmande, 28 mai 2023, Zinswiller.
Marche gourmande sur 10km, 5 étapes. Soirée animée par DJ MAX BERG. Sur inscription avant le 10/05..
2023-05-28 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . EUR.
Zinswiller 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Gourmet walk over 10km, 5 stages. Evening entertainment by DJ MAX BERG. On registration before 10/05.
Paseo gastronómico de 10 km, 5 etapas. Animación nocturna a cargo de DJ MAX BERG. Previa inscripción antes del 10/05.
Gourmetwanderung über 10 km, 5 Etappen. Abendveranstaltung unter der Leitung von DJ MAX BERG. Auf Anmeldung vor dem 10.05.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte