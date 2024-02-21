Zimmerman en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 21 février 2024, Paris.

Le mercredi 21 février 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… Balthazar, The Last Shadow Puppets & The Strokes

ZIMMERMAN (22h30)

(Indie rock – Pays Bas)

Zimmerman surprises with another brand new album. ‘Love Songs’ will be out on Valentine’s Day 2024.

Earlier in 2023, Simon Casier (the man behind Zimmerman and also bassist with Balthazar) impressed everyone with ‘Wish You Were Here,’ the 46 minutes long blood-curdling tribute to his late brother.

For ‘Love Songs’ the plan was to make the most romantic record of the century. A record full of love songs is a delicate balancing act. It comes down to balancing cheesy sentiment with genuine beauty. « Maybe I crossed that line a few times. I’ve never been interested in what’s cool. I just want to make the music I want to make at the time that makes sense emotionally.”

The result is an exceptional album with 10 short and beautifully arranged songs, written for the love of his life Noémie Wolfs, that more than once remind us of the classic pop songs of Burt Bacharach. Timeless, yet modern. Lighthearted, but never non-committal.

Long live love!

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

Mercredi 21 Février 2024

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

