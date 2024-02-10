THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW ZENITH NANTES METROPOLE St Herblain, 10 février 2024, St Herblain.

Selling over 4 million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as “The Gold Standard” and The Daily Mirror as “The Kings of the Genre”, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by David & Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading show of its kind in the world. Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. In addition and in true Pink Floyd fashion, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig and their own unique Pink Kangaroo. They have worked with Pink Floyd touring musicians like Guy Pratt & Durga McBroom. Lorelei McBroom, who was a member of the Pink Floyd touring band on both the Momentary Lapse Of Reason & Delicate Sound Of Thunder Tours has been a member of TAPFS for 10 years. Often described as being much more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada & South America.With over 35 years of history, the world’s biggest, best and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base.From its humble origins in the bars & clubs of Adelaide, in recent years the band has become a truly international affair, with band members from Australia, the UK, France & the USA. “Setting the gold standard” – The Times“For the record TAPFS are a phenomenon to be witnessed live… It’s almost enough to make you forget you haven’t been watching Pink Floyd, but a surrogate band” – Prog“Probably the most popular tribute band in the world” – Sunday Times ‘Culture’

Tarif : 46.50 – 96.00 euros.

Début : 2024-02-10 à 20:00

Réservez votre billet ici

ZENITH NANTES METROPOLE ZAC AR MOR 44800 St Herblain 44