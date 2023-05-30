Michel Polnareff Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain
Michel Polnareff Zénith Nantes Métropole, 30 mai 2023, Saint-Herblain.
2023-05-30
Horaire : 20:00
Gratuit : non 50 € à 120 € BILLETTERIES :- www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com, www.ospectacles.fr, www.ticketmaster.fr, www.francebillet.com, www.seetickets.com- PMR (Personnes à Mobilité Réduite) : contact@ospectacles.fr
Concert. L’artiste de légende est de retour avec une scénographie centrale exceptionnelle qui donne la part belle aux arrangements piano-voix de son nouvel album.
Zénith Nantes Métropole Centre Saint-Herblain 44800
https://www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com