Michel Polnareff Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes Michel Polnareff Zénith Nantes Métropole, 30 mai 2023, Saint-Herblain. 2023-05-30

Horaire : 20:00

Gratuit : non 50 € à 120 € BILLETTERIES :- www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com, www.ospectacles.fr, www.ticketmaster.fr, www.francebillet.com, www.seetickets.com- PMR (Personnes à Mobilité Réduite) : contact@ospectacles.fr Concert. L’artiste de légende est de retour avec une scénographie centrale exceptionnelle qui donne la part belle aux arrangements piano-voix de son nouvel album. Zénith Nantes Métropole Centre Saint-Herblain 44800

https://www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu Zénith Nantes Métropole Adresse Boulevard du Zénith Ville Saint-Herblain Departement Loire-Atlantique Tarif 50 € à 120 € BILLETTERIES :- www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com, www.ospectacles.fr, www.ticketmaster.fr, www.francebillet.com, www.seetickets.com- PMR (Personnes à Mobilité Réduite) : contact@ospectacles.fr Lieu Ville Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain

Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-herblain/

Michel Polnareff Zénith Nantes Métropole 2023-05-30 was last modified: by Michel Polnareff Zénith Nantes Métropole Zénith Nantes Métropole 30 mai 2023 Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain Nantes

Saint-Herblain Loire-Atlantique