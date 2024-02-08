Grand Corps Malade Zénith Le Grand-Quevilly
Grand Corps Malade Zénith Le Grand-Quevilly, 8 février 2024 19:30, Le Grand-Quevilly.
Grand Corps Malade Jeudi 8 février 2024, 20h30 Zénith Carré Or : 69 € / Cat. 1 : 59 € / Cat. 2 : 45 € / Cat. 3 : 35 €
« Jean Rachid présente :
GRAND CORPS MALADE
Grand Corps Malade est de retour sur scène avec un nouveau spectacle ! Après son album Mesdames et une tournée à guichets fermés devant plus de 350 000 spectateurs, il nous présentera son nouvel opus que l’on attend avec impatience!
En collaboration avec Anouche Live et Caramba Culture Live »
Zénith 44, avenue des Canadiens, Le Grand-Quevilly Le Grand-Quevilly 76120 Seine-Maritime Normandie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.zenith-de-rouen.com/evenement/grand-corps-malade/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2024-02-08T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-08T22:30:00+01:00
