ALBAN IVANOV Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse
ALBAN IVANOV Zénith de Toulouse, 13 mars 2024, Toulouse.
ALBAN IVANOV Mercredi 13 mars 2024, 20h30 Zénith de Toulouse
Billetterie Personne à Mobilité Réduite : billetterie@lapetitemanhattan.com
Humour
Zénith de Toulouse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse Casselardit / Fontaine-Bayonne / Cartoucherie Toulouse 31300 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « Alban Ivanov », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Improvisation u00e0 Poitiers », « type »: « video », « title »: « Stu00e9phanie et Richard ?u200du2695ufe0f??? », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fE0XAkLZyVg/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fE0XAkLZyVg », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsdjOad2F-Krm5qeezfp5AA », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «
Producteur : La Petite Manhattan
Placement: Place numérotée
Parking: A,B,C,D,H
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2024-03-13T20:30:00+01:00
2024-03-14T00:00:00+01:00