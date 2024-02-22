MICHEL SARDOU Zénith de Toulouse, 22 février 2024, Toulouse.

MICHEL SARDOU Jeudi 22 février 2024, 20h00 Zénith de Toulouse

Billetterie Personnes à Mobilité Réduite : 05 34 31 10 00 / toulouse@box.fr

Variété française

Zénith de Toulouse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse

https://youtu.be/xNN7y7ZHGh4 Producteur : TS3 Placement: Place numérotée Parking: A,B,C,D,H

