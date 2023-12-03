CHRISTOPHE MAE Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse, 3 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

CHRISTOPHE MAE 3 décembre 2023 et 2 février 2024 Zénith de Toulouse

Zénith de Toulouse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse Toulouse 31300 Casselardit / Fontaine-Bayonne / Cartoucherie Haute-Garonne Occitanie https://zenith-toulousemetropole.com [{« type »: « email », « value »: « toulouse@box.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketmaster.fr/fr/manifestation/christophe-mae-billet/idmanif/541034/idtier/21726726 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.box.fr/fiche/christophe-mae-72/1967723 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-03T18:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-03T23:59:00+01:00

2024-02-02T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-02T23:59:00+01:00

Variété française Variété française