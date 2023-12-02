SHAKA PONK Zénith de Toulouse, 2 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

SHAKA PONK Samedi 2 décembre 2023, 20h00 Zénith de Toulouse

Billetterie Personnes à Mobilité Réduite : shop@bleucitron.net

Pop / Rock / Blues

Zénith de Toulouse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse Casselardit / Fontaine-Bayonne / Cartoucherie Toulouse 31300 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « Shaka Ponk », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Shaka Ponk – Killing Hallelujah (vidu00e9o officielle)nFrom the album Apelogies out on novembre 6th : https://lnk.to/SHKPNKapelogiesnnJoin Shaka Ponk on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SHAKAPONKofficiel. //nInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/shakaponkofficiel/ //nTwitter : https://twitter.com/twit4shkpnk // », « type »: « video », « title »: « Shaka Ponk : Killing Hallelujah (vidu00e9o officielle) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/XlMCe0Ad6p0/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlMCe0Ad6p0 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZN01kRWOqISXsFF8ss54BA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « html »: «

https://youtu.be/XlMCe0Ad6p0 Producteur : ZOUAVE Parking: A,C,D,H

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-02T20:00:00+01:00

2023-12-03T00:00:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne, Toulouse Autres Lieu Zénith de Toulouse Adresse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse Casselardit / Fontaine-Bayonne / Cartoucherie Ville Toulouse lieuville Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse Departement Haute-Garonne

Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/toulouse/

SHAKA PONK Zénith de Toulouse 2023-12-02 was last modified: by SHAKA PONK Zénith de Toulouse Zénith de Toulouse 2 décembre 2023 toulouse Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse

Toulouse Haute-Garonne