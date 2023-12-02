SHAKAPONK Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse, 2 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

SHAKAPONK 2 décembre 2023 et 21 novembre 2024 Zénith de Toulouse Billetterie Personnes à Mobilité Réduite : shop@bleucitron.net

Après plusieurs années d’absence, 2023 marquera le grand retour de Shaka Ponk. Des shows de pure énergie, Punk et Rock n’Roll dans plus de 40 salles à travers toute la France. Cette fois, ne les ratez sous aucun prétexte car ce sera… THE FINAL FUCKED UP TOUR !

https://youtu.be/XlMCe0Ad6p0 Producteur: ZOUAVE // Placement:Placement Assis Numéroté / Debout en Fosse // Parking: Parking

Zénith de Toulouse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse Toulouse 31300 Casselardit / Fontaine-Bayonne / Cartoucherie Haute-Garonne Occitanie https://zenith-toulousemetropole.com

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/XlMCe0Ad6p0 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-02T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-02T23:59:00+01:00

2024-11-21T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-11-21T23:59:00+01:00

Pop / Rock / Métal Pop / Rock / Métal