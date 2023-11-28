MICHEL SARDOU Zénith de Toulouse, 28 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

MICHEL SARDOU Mardi 28 novembre 2023, 20h00 Zénith de Toulouse

Billetterie Personnes à Mobilité Réduite : 05 34 31 10 00 / toulouse@box.fr

Variété française

Zénith de Toulouse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse Casselardit / Fontaine-Bayonne / Cartoucherie Toulouse 31300 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « MichelSardouVEVO », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Les lacs du Connemara (Official lyric video)nCommandez et u00e9coutez : nhttps://michelsardou.lnk.to/albumdesavie-100IDnhttps://michelsardou.lnk.to/albumdesavie-50IDn nSuivez Michel Sardou : nAbonnez-vous u00e0 la chau00eene : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9MAtF95-ivNJKmAlPYp9AQ?sub_confirmation=1nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/MichelSardouOfficielnnMusic by Jacques RevauxnLyrics by Michel Sardou & Pierre Delanou00ebnPublished By: ART Music FrancenAudio Producer: Bernard Estardy & Jacques RevauxnVideo Director: Universal Music StudionVideo Producer: Mercury », « type »: « video », « title »: « Michel Sardou – Les lacs du Connemara (Official lyric video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/bpEmjxobvbY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpEmjxobvbY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5-DbdVhodS4AagNQmcgNwQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

https://youtu.be/bpEmjxobvbY Placement: Place numérotée Parking: A,B,C,D,H

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-28T20:00:00+01:00

2023-11-29T00:00:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne, Toulouse Autres Lieu Zénith de Toulouse Adresse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse Casselardit / Fontaine-Bayonne / Cartoucherie Ville Toulouse lieuville Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse Departement Haute-Garonne

Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/toulouse/

MICHEL SARDOU Zénith de Toulouse 2023-11-28 was last modified: by MICHEL SARDOU Zénith de Toulouse Zénith de Toulouse 28 novembre 2023 toulouse Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse

Toulouse Haute-Garonne