IBRAHIM MAALOUF Zénith de Toulouse, 15 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

IBRAHIM MAALOUF Mercredi 15 novembre 2023, 20h00 Zénith de Toulouse

Jazz – Pop / Rock / Blues

Zénith de Toulouse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse Casselardit / Fontaine-Bayonne / Cartoucherie Toulouse 31300 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « Ibrahim Maalouf Official », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Fourth music video from Ibrahim Maalouf’s 15th studio album « CAPACITY TO LOVE » » – NOW AVAILABLE: https://idol-io.link/capacitytolovennListen u261e https://idol-io.link/capacitytolovenOfficial shop u261e https://ibeshop.ibrahimmaalouf.com/ nFacebook u261e http://bit.ly/2tQM7ZQ nInstagram u261e http://bit.ly/2tG1epL nTwitter u261e http://bit.ly/2Kl6IAEnnFEELING GOOD – MUSIC VIDEO nWith Dear Silas and Ricardo MendesnDirected by Ibrahim MaaloufnDirector of Photography by Luc UngnEditor & VFX by Nicolas TussingnProduced by Mister Ibu00e9n- nFEELING GOOD – Lyrics by Dear SilasnnI woke up feelin good feelin greatnCuz canu2019t nobody stop menTold my enemies Iu2019m protected nCome and try to pop menI salsa dance on negativity now call me papiu2026nDrippin sauce everywhere that I walknOoh itu2019s gettin sloppynYou know whatu2019s crazy?u2026nGot wings ainu2019t never needed my feetnOn top of a mountain with itnstill ainu2019t close to my peaknWs after Ws only thing I repeatnYou wanted me to go losenI know you tryna defeatnBut you canu2019tnYou want to infiltrate nWell it just Might take you a tank nGot Blessings Fallin into my accountnWe break a banknBeen moving up through RanknI got my freedom broke the chainnNow you donu2019t hear no clanknHaaaaaaaa cuz Iu2019m nDrippin ragu and excellencenOfferings is Benevolent relevant nI got reverencenDamnit look at the evidence nEvidently Iu2019m wreckin itnMade a list and was checkin itnAll of my bars burning like hellnBaby Iu2019m heaven sentnWhooo!u2026.nHad to stop and take a breathernNow Iu2019m back foot on yo neck nCall the Sargent leadernIma over a achiever nMade em all a believernBottom feeders attach themselves to me like an AmoebanNot here to tell if you wrong or u right nI just wanted you to nbelieve & love yoself in spitenSo listen upnIf u wanna be something lifenYou gotta turn on the light nSuit up and put up a fight nnCuz Iu2019m feelin good yea nWhen it come to me nKnow that I got timenCuz Iu2019m feelin good yea nIf you feelin good nPut em up like 1-2-3!n—nProduced by Ibrahim Maalouf, NuTone, Henry WasnComposed by Ibrahim Maalouf, NuTone, Henry WasnWritten by Silas Stapleton IIInArranged by Ibrahim Maalouf, NuTone, Henry WasnLead Vocal: Dear SilasnDrum Programming: NuTone, Henry WasnMoog, Synths: Auxane CartignynGuitar: Martin Bru00e9difnSaxophone: Mihai PirvannTrumpet: Ibrahim MaaloufnnRecorded by Oscar Ferran. Dear Silas lead vocal recorded by Shell Enns.nMixed by Stan Neff nMastered by Franu00e7ois Fanelli nnPublished by Mister Ibu00e9, Dear Silas LLC, W.T.P.L, Loose Mind Musicnhttps://www.ibrahimmaalouf.com/nu2117 & u00a9 2022 MISTER IBu00c9″ », « »type » »: « »video » », « »title » »: « »Ibrahim Maalouf & Dear Silas – FEELING GOOD (Official Music Video) » », « »thumbnail_url » »: « »https://i.ytimg.com/vi/y8ndu0CYwGU/maxresdefault.jpg » », « »version » »: « »1.0″ », « »url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8ndu0CYwGU » », « »thumbnail_height » »: 720, « »author_url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGPGRFulJR8XjsECZj37Pzw » », « »thumbnail_width » »: 1280, « »options » »: {« »_end » »: {« »label » »: « »End on » », « »placeholder » »: « »ex.: 11, 1m10s » », « »value » »: « » » »}, « »_start » »: {« »label » »: « »Start from » », « »placeholder » »: « »ex.: 11, 1m10s » », « »value » »: « » » »}, « »_cc_load_policy » »: {« »label » »: « »Closed captions » », « »value » »: false}, « »click_to_play » »: {« »label » »: « »Hold load & play until clicked » », « »value » »: false}}, « »html » »: « »



À la fois populaire et inédite, surprenante et innovante, sa musique produite entre les Etats-Unis et l’Europe est à la fois urbaine et inspirée de toutes les cultures auxquelles Ibrahim s’intéresse depuis toujours. Toujours surprenant avec son 17ème album Capacity to Love, Ibrahim Maalouf compte bien marquer les esprits.À la fois populaire et inédite, surprenante et innovante, sa musique produite entre les Etats-Unis et l’Europe est à la fois urbaine et inspirée de toutes les cultures auxquelles Ibrahim s’intéresse depuis toujours. https://youtu.be/y8ndu0CYwGU Producteur : Mister Ibé Placement: Assis numéroté et debout placement libre Parking: A,B,C,D,H

