GIMS Zénith de Toulouse, 14 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

GIMS Mardi 14 novembre 2023, 20h00 Zénith de Toulouse

Rap / Hip Hop – Variété française

Zénith de Toulouse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse Casselardit / Fontaine-Bayonne / Cartoucherie Toulouse 31300 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

https://youtu.be/mesIbctOueQ Placement: Place numérotée Parking: A,B,C,D,H

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-14T20:00:00+01:00

2023-11-15T00:00:00+01:00

