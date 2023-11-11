JAIN Zénith de Toulouse, 11 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

JAIN Samedi 11 novembre, 20h00 Zénith de Toulouse

Billetterie Personnes à Mobilité Réduite : shop@bleucitron.net

Variété française

Après 4 ans d’absence, loin de la scène et de son public, JAIN est enfin de retour ! 4 longues années d’explorations musicales pour s’y perdre et mieux se retrouver. Elle a pris le temps d’écrire et composer un nouvel album dont elle est fière, juste équilibre entre electro, pop et folk. Album qu’elle viendra présenter sur scène dès cet été en festival et en zénith à l’automne prochain avec un passage à Paris le 23 novembre prochain. « The fool tour » à ne surtout pas manquer cette année ! https://youtu.be/vogjd9rzUNQ Producteur : Auguri Productions Parking: A,B,C,D,H

