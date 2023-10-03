MICHAEL FLATLEY’S | LORD OF THE DANCE Zénith de Toulouse, 3 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

MICHAEL FLATLEY’S | LORD OF THE DANCE Mardi 3 octobre 2023, 20h00 Zénith de Toulouse

One camera. One take. No edits, no special effects. Just the raw power of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance: 25 YEARS OF STANDING OVATIONS, led onstage by Matt Smith.

Matt Smith: the man who, as a small boy, saw the original 1996 video and literally dedicated his life to becoming the Lord of the Dance. Today he is the star of the Feet of Flames Impossible Tour video, the only person other than Michael Flatley to ever perform the legendary Feet of Flames solo in a commercial video release, and the only person other than Michael Flatley to have his likeness used as part of an official LOTD show logo. One of the greatest stars of commercial Irish dancing, leading a troupe of the greatest stars: the men and women of Team Lord.

Planet Ireland arises! Tickets on sale now to Lord of the Dance's 25th anniversary tour. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Denmark, and Sweden have already seen this amazing show; the remainder of 2022 goes to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic — with Ireland and more on the horizon for 2023 and beyond. Enjoy the classic magic of Michael Flatley's billion-dollar dance show, brought to life with a new generation.

Zénith de Toulouse 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse

2023-10-03T20:00:00+02:00

2023-10-04T00:00:00+02:00

