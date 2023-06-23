MICHEL POLNAREFF Zénith de Toulouse, 23 juin 2023, Toulouse.

MICHEL POLNAREFF Vendredi 23 juin 2023, 20h00 Zénith de Toulouse
Billetterie Personnes à Mobilité Réduite : 05 34 31 10 00 / toulouse@box.fr
Variété française

https://youtu.be/BzA6mnM3dfg

Placement: Place numérotée

Parking: A,B,C,D,H


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-23T20:00:00+02:00
2023-06-24T00:00:00+02:00

Détails

Date :
23 juin 2023
Catégories d’évènement:
,
Étiquettes évènement :
,

Autres

Lieu
Zénith de Toulouse
Adresse
11 Avenue Raymond Badiou, Toulouse Casselardit / Fontaine-Bayonne / Cartoucherie
Ville
Toulouse
lieuville
Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse
Departement
Haute-Garonne

