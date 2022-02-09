BRING ME THE HORIZON Zénith de Toulouse, 9 février 2022, Toulouse.

BRING ME THE HORIZON 9 février 2022 et 13 février 2023 Zénith de Toulouse

Métal – Pop / Rock / Blues

https://youtu.be/IPUUbVhvqrE Producteur : Live Nation Placement: Placement libre Parking: A,B,C,D,H

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-02-09T20:00:00+01:00

2023-02-14T00:00:00+01:00

