Concert: Gospel pour 100 voix Zénith de Pau Pau, 2 juin 2024, Pau.

Leurs prestations TV ont été suivies par plus de 120 millions de téléspectateurs et leur spectacle live par 1 million de spectateurs.

Des chanteurs encore plus talentueux, une énergie encore plus débordante, un show encore plus époustouflant ont valu à ce spectacle de remporter une nomination aux Reality TV Award à Londres et une nomination aux Premier Gospel Award en Angleterre et d’être sélectionnés pour participer aux premiers Britain’s Got Talent – The Champions à Londres ou au Schlagerboom en Allemagne….

Non contents d’avoir conquis le public européen, « The 100 Voices of Gospel – Gospel pour 100 Voix » a fait chavirer les 12 millions de téléspectateurs de la fameuse émission anglaise « Britain’s Got Talent » en obtenant pour la première fois dans l’histoire de l’émission un double Golden Buzzer..

2024-06-02 fin : 2024-06-02 . EUR.

Zénith de Pau allée Suzanne Bacarisse

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Their TV performances were watched by over 120 million viewers and their live show by 1 million.

Even more talented singers, even more boundless energy and an even more breathtaking show have earned this show a nomination for the Reality TV Award in London and a nomination for the Premier Gospel Award in England, as well as being selected to take part in the first Britain?s Got Talent? The Champions in London and Schlagerboom in Germany?

Not content with winning over European audiences, « The 100 Voices of Gospel? Gospel pour 100 Voix » thrilled the 12 million viewers of Britain?s Got Talent, winning a double Golden Buzzer for the first time in the show?s history.

Sus actuaciones televisivas fueron vistas por más de 120 millones de telespectadores y su espectáculo en directo, por un millón.

Con cantantes aún más talentosos, aún más energía y un espectáculo aún más impresionante, el show obtuvo una nominación al Reality TV Award en Londres y otra al Premier Gospel Award en Inglaterra, y fue seleccionado para participar en el primer Britain?s Got Talent? The Champions en Londres y Schlagerboom en Alemania.

No contento con conquistar al público europeo, « The 100 Voices of Gospel ? Gospel pour 100 Voix » entusiasmó a los 12 millones de telespectadores de Britain’s Got Talent, ganando un doble Golden Buzzer por primera vez en la historia del programa.

Ihre TV-Auftritte wurden von mehr als 120 Millionen Zuschauern verfolgt und ihre Live-Show von 1 Million Zuschauern.

Mit noch talentierteren Sängern, noch mehr Energie und einer noch atemberaubenderen Show wurde die Show für den Reality TV Award in London und den Premier Gospel Award in England nominiert und für die Teilnahme an den ersten Britain’s Got Talent? The Champions in London und dem Schlagerboom in Deutschland teilzunehmen?

The 100 Voices of Gospel? haben nicht nur das europäische Publikum erobert Gospel for 100 Voices » hat die 12 Millionen Zuschauer der berühmten englischen Show « Britain’s Got Talent » vom Hocker gerissen und zum ersten Mal in der Geschichte der Show einen doppelten Goldenen Buzzer erhalten.

