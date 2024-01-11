Le Cabaret de Clara Morgane Zénith de Pau Pau, 11 janvier 2024, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Pour son tout nouveau spectacle Clara Morgane vous fait voyager au pays du scandale

Entre folles performances, danse, acrobaties, effeuillages burlesque et humour, Clara s’entoure de femmes sublimes et surprenantes !

Embarquez pour un voyage sulfureux retraçant l’histoire du genre féminin

Sur scène, 7 femmes artistes, 7 chansons pour 7 tableaux audacieux qui donnent vie aux chansons que Clara chante en live !

Préparez-vous à être surpris délicieusement….

2024-01-11 fin : 2024-01-11 . EUR.

Zénith de Pau allée Suzanne Bacarisse

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For her brand-new show, Clara Morgane takes you on a journey to the land of scandal

Between wild performances, dance, acrobatics, burlesque stripping and humour, Clara surrounds herself with sublime and surprising women!

Embark on a sultry journey retracing the history of the female gender

On stage, 7 female artists, 7 songs for 7 daring tableaux that bring to life the songs Clara sings live!

Prepare to be deliciously surprised…

Para su nuevo espectáculo, Clara Morgane le lleva de viaje al país del escándalo

Clara Morgane se rodea de mujeres sublimes y sorprendentes en una mezcla de actuaciones locas, danza, acrobacias, stripteases burlescos y humor

Embárquese en un sensual viaje por la historia del género femenino

En escena, 7 artistas femeninas, 7 canciones para 7 atrevidos cuadros que dan vida a las canciones que Clara canta en directo

Prepárese para una deliciosa sorpresa…

Für ihre brandneue Show nimmt Clara Morgane Sie mit auf eine Reise ins Land der Skandale

Zwischen verrückten Performances, Tanz, Akrobatik, burlesken Entblößungen und Humor, umgibt sich Clara mit erhabenen und überraschenden Frauen!

Begeben Sie sich auf eine schwefelige Reise, die die Geschichte des weiblichen Geschlechts nachzeichnet

Auf der Bühne stehen 7 Künstlerinnen, 7 Lieder für 7 gewagte Bilder, die die Lieder, die Clara live singt, zum Leben erwecken!

Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, köstlich überrascht zu werden…

