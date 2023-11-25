FLOUTRE ZAZOU Nantes, 25 novembre 2023, Nantes.

FLOUTRE Samedi 25 novembre, 21h00 ZAZOU

Trois petits bonshommes qui crient très fort. 18 morceaux en 40 minutes. pas le temps de niaiser (tequila heineken).

Facebook

Instagram

Vidéo

ZAZOU 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/jeanfloutre »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@f.l.o.u.t.r.e) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/344171061_1409477826454532_7888258752991441262_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=LP93BPc8iTUAX_1uqmo&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAh61E44ZaQOXBu_l8EDFpux6v2j9WnT9_H61JE8M5xSQ&oe=65045086 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/f.l.o.u.t.r.e/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/f.l.o.u.t.r.e/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « tu00e9lu00e9floutre », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Premier Clip de Floutre ! Concert le 20/05/2023 @Strummer Cafu00e9 / Salle du Pannonica – 9, rue basse porte u00e0 Nantes. nnnnBilletterie : https://www.billetweb.fr/f-l-outre-et-la-sessualita&src=agendannnhttps://www.facebook.com/jeanfloutre », « type »: « video », « title »: « Floutre – 1 minute (official music video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/R_1L-0ki5JQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_1L-0ki5JQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2qDtnJDxKOhVvm05Vj0iUA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/R_1L-0ki5JQ?si=FCUTVqyvYA7PpCzk »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00

Punk à roulette russe