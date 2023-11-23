TICKLES ZAZOU Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

TICKLES Jeudi 23 novembre, 22h00 ZAZOU

Tickles ça veut dire chatouille en anglais mais là on est plus proche d’une bonne grosse patate dans la gueule !

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T23:00:00+01:00

