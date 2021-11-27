Nantes ZAZOU Loire-Atlantique, Nantes GRAUSS BOUTIQUE ZAZOU Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

GRAUSS BOUTIQUE ZAZOU, 27 novembre 2021 20:00, Nantes

Samedi 27 novembre, 20h00 GRAUSS BOUTIQUE * Issus respectivement d’Ez3kiel, Ultra Panda et Quatuor Oban, Stéphane (batterie), Régis (guitare) et JB (basse), composent Grauss Boutique et proposent un Math-Rock / Noise lourd mais enthousiaste depuis 2014. https://www.facebook.com/graussboutique/?ref=page_internal https://graussboutique.bandcamp.com/ https://www.instagram.com/graussboutique/ *

ZAZOU 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes

