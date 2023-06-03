Visite du jardin ZÁMOCKÝ PARK V MALACKÁCH, 3 juin 2023, Malacky.

The stablishment of the park and construction of the manor house took place at the same time in the 17th century. The original French garden was turned into an English landscape garden at the turn of the 18th and 19 th century. It covers an area of 30 ha and is one of the most important elements of the natural system in the inner city of Malacky. The park is freely accessible to the public, it is registered in the Central List of the Monument Fund as a National Cultural Monument.

ZÁMOCKÝ PARK V MALACKÁCH 901 01 Malacky, Slovaquie Malacky 901 01 Malacky okres Malacky Région de Bratislava 34 772 23 87 http://www.kastielmalacky.sk

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

