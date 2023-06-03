Visite du jardin ZÁMOCKÝ PARK V HLOHOVCI, 3 juin 2023, Hlohovec.

The castle park in Hlohovec is one of the important historical and artistic monuments in Slovakia. The unique Empire theater built by Count Jozef Erdődy, in which the famous Ludwig van Beethoven also performed, magnificent fountains and a wonderful sycamore meadow are among the highlights of the castle park in Hlohovec. You can get to know the largest sycamore grove in Central Europe by taking a pleasant walk along the route of the Castle Sightseeing Circuit. A favorite place is the terraced gardens in the upper part of the castle park, which imitate French garden architecture. The garden in the lower part of the park also includes a restored amphitheater, a children’s playground, a municipal swimming pool and a mini golf course.

ZÁMOCKÝ PARK V HLOHOVCI Zámok 1 Hlohovec 920 01 Hlohovec okres Hlohovec Région de Trnava 381 33 89 http://www.hlohovec.sk

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

