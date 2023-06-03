Visite du jardin ZÁHRADA UMENIA, 3 juin 2023, Spišská Nová Ves.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin ZÁHRADA UMENIA

The uniqueness of the ‚Garden of Art’ in the Spiš Artists Gallery is created by its location – it forms a discreet green zone right in the middle of the town Spišská Nová Ves, placed immediately behind the renaissance house, which is a national monument. Another rarity is the unexpected aesthetic and artistic experience of the original artwork in the garden area. The permanent exhibition ‚Garden of Art’ was realized within the years 2002 – 2008 as experiential zone in order to present the works from the collections of the Spiš Artists Gallery in the ‚garden’ or art ‚park’ – it mainly consists of sculptures from international symposiums, a total of 16 works by contemporary artists from five countries (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania, Ukraine, Poland).

ZÁHRADA UMENIA Zimná 46, Spišská Nová Ves Spišská Nová Ves 052 01 Spišská Nová Ves okres Spišská Nová Ves Région de Košice 0948 882 717 https://www.gus.sk/stale-expozicie/zahrada-umenia/

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

