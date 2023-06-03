Visite du jardin ZÁHRADA SLOVENSKÉHO MÚZEA OCHRANY PRÍRODY A JASKYNIARSTVA, 3 juin 2023, Plavé Vozokany.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin ZÁHRADA SLOVENSKÉHO MÚZEA OCHRANY PRÍRODY A JASKYNIARSTVA

Garden of the Slovak Museum of Nature Protection and Speleology in Liptovský Mikuláš by the historical museum building on ul. Školská č. 4. where an educational trail with an environmental rest zone was built with the possibilities of using them by the forms of effective methods of the environmental education for nature protection of the Slovak Republic in its European context. Program of the event: – lectured tour of the garden SMOPaJ – presentation of the history of the garden and the building of the museum, presentation of the concept of creation of the garden, – principles of care, management and maintenance of the museum garden, – habitats of the European interest and their characteristic species, – fauna and flora of gardens, geo-park of the SMOPaJ – samples of rocks in Slovakia

ZÁHRADA SLOVENSKÉHO MÚZEA OCHRANY PRÍRODY A JASKYNIARSTVA Školská ul. 4 Plavé Vozokany 935 41 Medvecké okres Levice Région de Nitra 5477211 http://www.smopaj.sk/sk

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

