Visite du jardin ZÁHRADA POD ĎURKOVCOM, 3 juin 2023, Runina.

The Pod Ďurkovec garden is located in the beautiful surroundings of the Poloniny National Park at an altitude of 560 m above sea level. The garden consists of many edible bushes and fruit trees. In the vegetable part of the garden and in the cultivation of medicinal plants, we use biological methods without chemical substances.

ZÁHRADA POD ĎURKOVCOM Runina 22 Runina 067 65 okres Snina Région de Prešov 907954160

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

