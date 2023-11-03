Concert d’Halloween chez Nauera ZA le Treytin Saint-Laurent-Médoc, 3 novembre 2023, Saint-Laurent-Médoc.

Saint-Laurent-Médoc,Gironde

Venez fêter Halloween à la Brasserie Nauera dès 17h, dans une ambiance musicale.

2 food trucks seront présent pour vous restaurer dès 19h.

Concert à 20h de Wyman Low and the Rivers.

Les enfants ne sont pas oubliés, ils pourront profiter de notre grand terrain arboré et des ballons à leur disposition (vous pouvez également amener vos jeux).

Les déguisements sont les bienvenus !.

2023-11-03

ZA le Treytin

Saint-Laurent-Médoc 33112 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and celebrate Halloween at Brasserie Nauera from 5pm, in a musical atmosphere.

2 food trucks will be on hand from 7pm.

Concert at 8pm by Wyman Low and the Rivers.

Children won’t be forgotten: they’ll be able to take advantage of our large wooded area and the balloons at their disposal (you can also bring your own games).

Costumes are welcome!

Ven a celebrar Halloween a la Brasserie Nauera a partir de las 17:00 horas, en un ambiente musical.

a partir de las 19.00 h. habrá 2 food trucks.

Concierto a las 20 h de Wyman Low and the Rivers.

Los niños tampoco serán olvidados, ya que podrán aprovechar nuestra gran zona arbolada y los globos a su disposición (también puedes traer tus propios juegos).

¡Los disfraces son bienvenidos!

Feiern Sie Halloween in der Brasserie Nauera ab 17 Uhr mit musikalischer Untermalung.

ab 19 Uhr stehen zwei Foodtrucks für Ihr leibliches Wohl bereit.

Um 20 Uhr findet ein Konzert von Wyman Low and the Rivers statt.

Die Kinder werden nicht vergessen, sie können von unserem großen Gelände mit Bäumen und Bällen profitieren, die ihnen zur Verfügung stehen (Sie können auch Ihre eigenen Spiele mitbringen).

Verkleidungen sind willkommen!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par OT Médoc-Vignoble