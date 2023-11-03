Concerts chez Damraz ZA du Pré Govelin 44410 Herbignac Herbignac, 3 novembre 2023, Herbignac.

Concerts chez Damraz 3 novembre et 1 décembre ZA du Pré Govelin 44410 Herbignac Concert: 0

Concert tous les 1er vendredi de chaque mois chez Damraz !

Vendredi 3 Novembre : Concert avec Nixtamal – Electro Cumbia Latino

Vendredi 1 Décembre : Concert avec Takes Two to Tango – Duo rock, folk, blues

Entrée gratuite

ZA du Pré Govelin 44410 Herbignac ZA du Pré Govelin 44410 Herbignac Herbignac 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 09 75 76 96 05 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « contact@damraz.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/concerts-chez-damraz-herbignac.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-03T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-03T21:30:00+01:00

2023-12-01T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-01T21:30:00+01:00

Y|DAMRAZ|CONCERTVENDREDI2023