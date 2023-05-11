Spectacle de Manu Payet – Emmanuel 2 Espace Culturel des Vikings, 11 mai 2023, Yvetot.

Manu Payet est de retour avec un nouveau spectacle ! Moins de trois ans après la dernière d’« Emmanuel », son précédent one-man show, le comédien s’apprête à remonter sur scène. Il l’admet volontiers, avec « Emmanuel », il a retrouvé le goût de la scène. Il s’y dévoilait sans pudeur et abordait des souvenirs d’adolescence, la vie de couple, enchaînant les anecdotes sur un passé dans lequel on est nombreux à se reconnaître. On l’attend à nouveau sur ce terrain avec toute la simplicité et la décontraction qui donnent l’impression de passer une soirée entre potes..

2023-05-11 à 20:30:00

Espace Culturel des Vikings Rue Pierre de Coubertin

Yvetot 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Manu Payet is back with a new show! Less than three years after the last of « Emmanuel », his previous one-man show, the comedian is about to return to the stage Emmanuel », his previous one-man show, the comedian is getting ready to go back on stage. He readily admits that with « Emmanuel », he has rediscovered his taste for the stage. In it, he revealed himself without modesty and touched on memories of his adolescence, life as a couple, and told anecdotes about a past in which many of us recognize ourselves. We wait for him again on this ground with all the simplicity and the relaxation which give the impression to spend an evening between buddies.

¡Manu Payet vuelve con un nuevo espectáculo! Menos de tres años después del último de sus anteriores espectáculos unipersonales, « Emmanuel », el cómico está a punto de volver a los escenarios Emmanuel », su anterior espectáculo unipersonal, el cómico se prepara para volver a los escenarios. No duda en admitir que con « Emmanuel » ha redescubierto su gusto por el escenario. En él se reveló sin pudor y abordó recuerdos de su adolescencia y de su vida en pareja, relatando anécdotas sobre un pasado en el que muchos nos reconocemos. Le esperamos de nuevo en este campo con toda la sencillez y la relajación que dan la impresión de pasar una velada entre amigos.

Manu Payet ist mit einer neuen Show zurück! Weniger als drei Jahre nach dem letzten Auftritt von « Payet » Emmanuel », seiner letzten Ein-Mann-Show, steht der Schauspieler wieder auf der Bühne. Er gibt gerne zu, dass er mit « Emmanuel » die Lust an der Bühne wiedergefunden hat. In der Show gab er sich schamlos und sprach über Erinnerungen an seine Jugend und das Eheleben, wobei er eine Anekdote nach der anderen über eine Vergangenheit erzählte, in der sich viele von uns wiedererkennen. Wir erwarten ihn wieder auf diesem Gebiet, mit all der Einfachheit und Lockerheit, die einem das Gefühl gibt, einen Abend unter Freunden zu verbringen.

