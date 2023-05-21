6ème Salon des Créateurs Espace Alain Mutel Yport
6ème Salon des Créateurs Espace Alain Mutel, 21 mai 2023, Yport.
L’association Les Amarres organise le 6ème salon des créateurs et du savoir faire !
Au programme ? Une exposition/vente de mode, accessoires, décoration, bijoux, artisanat, porterie et bien d’autres encore…
❗️ Le passe sanitaire est demandé.
2023-05-21 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-21 18:00:00. .
Espace Alain Mutel Rue Emmanuel Foy
Yport 76111 Seine-Maritime Normandie
The association Les Amarres organizes the 6th exhibition of creators and know-how!
On the program? An exhibition/sale of fashion, accessories, decoration, jewelry, handicrafts, and much more…
?? The health pass is required
¡La asociación Les Amarres organiza la 6ª exposición de creadores y saber hacer!
¿En el programa? Una exposición/venta de moda, accesorios, decoración, joyería, artesanía, portería y mucho más…
?? Se requiere la tarjeta sanitaria
Der Verein Les Amarres organisiert den 6. Salon des créateurs et du savoir faire!
Was steht auf dem Programm? Eine Ausstellung/Verkauf von Mode, Accessoires, Dekoration, Schmuck, Kunsthandwerk, Porterie und vielem mehr…
?? Der Gesundheitspass wird verlangt
Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité