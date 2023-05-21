6ème Salon des Créateurs Espace Alain Mutel, 21 mai 2023, Yport.

L’association Les Amarres organise le 6ème salon des créateurs et du savoir faire !

Au programme ? Une exposition/vente de mode, accessoires, décoration, bijoux, artisanat, porterie et bien d’autres encore…

❗️ Le passe sanitaire est demandé.

2023-05-21 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-21 18:00:00. .

Espace Alain Mutel Rue Emmanuel Foy

Yport 76111 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The association Les Amarres organizes the 6th exhibition of creators and know-how!

On the program? An exhibition/sale of fashion, accessories, decoration, jewelry, handicrafts, and much more…

?? The health pass is required

¡La asociación Les Amarres organiza la 6ª exposición de creadores y saber hacer!

¿En el programa? Una exposición/venta de moda, accesorios, decoración, joyería, artesanía, portería y mucho más…

?? Se requiere la tarjeta sanitaria

Der Verein Les Amarres organisiert den 6. Salon des créateurs et du savoir faire!

Was steht auf dem Programm? Eine Ausstellung/Verkauf von Mode, Accessoires, Dekoration, Schmuck, Kunsthandwerk, Porterie und vielem mehr…

?? Der Gesundheitspass wird verlangt

