You Will Die at Twenty | ستموت في العشرين Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 26 juin 2021-26 juin 2021, Jerusalem.

You Will Die at Twenty | ستموت في العشرين

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, le samedi 26 juin à 20:00

**أيام فلسطين السينمائية ~ استكمال نسخة** 2020 في القدس ستموت في العشرين للمخرج أمجد أبو العلاء | 2019 | السودان ، فرنسا ، مصر ، ألمانيا ، النرويج ، قطر | خيال | 103 دقائق | بالعربية مع ترجمة إلى الإنجليزية في قرية سودانية ، ولد مزمل ترافقه لعنه نبوءة أحد الدراويش، بأنه سيموت في سن العشرين. يكبر مزمل وسط مظاهر التعاطف التي تجعله يشعر بأنه ميت قبل وقته ، حتى سليمان – المصور السينمائي الذي كان يعمل في المدينة – يعود إلى القرية. يوفر جهاز عرض السينما القديم العائد لسليمان، يوفر للمزمل نافذة تطل على عالم جديد بالكامل. عندما يصل عيد ميلاده العشرين ، يواجه خيارًا بين قبول الموت الوشيك وحافلة إلى العالم يتوق إلى اكتشافه. YOU WILL DIE AT TWENTY by Amjad Abu Alala | 2019 | Sudan, France, Egypt, Germany, Norway, Qatar | Fiction | 1h43 | Arabic with English subtitles In a Sudanese village, Muzamil is born cursed by a Dervish prophecy, stating that he will die at the age of 20. Muzamil grows up amongst looks of sympathy that make him feel dead before his time, until Suliman — a cinematographer who was working in the city — returns to the village. Suliman’s old cinema projector offers Muzamil a window overlooking a whole new world. When his 20th birthday arrives, he is faced with a choice between accepting impending death and a bus to the world that he is eager to discover. Watch the TRAILER: [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwvqmVWZE7I](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwvqmVWZE7I)

Entrée libre

Palestine Cinema Days

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-06-26T20:00:00 2021-06-26T22:00:00