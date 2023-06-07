YES ROCKHAL, 7 juin 2023, ESCH SUR ALZETTE.

YES ROCKHAL. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-06-07 à 19:00 (2023-06-06 au ). Tarif : 54.0 à 66.5 euros.

Formed in 1968 by Jon Anderson and the late, and much-missed, Chris Squire, YES have been one of the most innovative, influential and best-loved bands in rock music history. Their 1970s albums The Yes Album, Fragile, Close To The Edge, Yessongs (a triple live album set), Tales From Topographic Oceans, Relayer and Going For The One were ground-breaking in musical style and content. Their music also became synonymous with artist Roger Dean whose distinctive YES logo design and artwork adorned the lavish gatefold presentation sleeves of many YES albums. With sales of over 50 million records, the Grammy-award winning YES were inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 where they performed Roundabout from the album Fragile and the FM radio-friendly Owner Of A Lonely Heart from the 1985 album 90125. In 2021 YES released their 22nd studio album The Quest which went to No. 1 in the UK Rock Albums Chart and entered the Official UK Album Chart at No. 20.

ROCKHAL ESCH SUR ALZETTE 5, AVENUE DU ROCK’N’ROLL / BELVAL 4361

