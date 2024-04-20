YAROSTAN / DAHUZ / BORD DU MONDE l’Humus La Fare-les-Oliviers, samedi 20 avril 2024.

YAROSTAN / DAHUZ / BORD DU MONDE l’Humus La Fare-les-Oliviers
Le Samedi 20 Avril 2024, l’asso RDB est fière de vous présenter le concert de post avec YAROSTAN, DAHUZ et BORD DU MONDE !
YAROSTAN ( Post Metal, Sludge, La Fare les O. )
https://www.facebook.com/p/Yarostan-100044724322017/
https://yarostan.bandcamp.com/
DAHUZ ( Stoner, Doom, Aix en Pce )
https://www.facebook.com/dahuzband/
https://dahuz.bandcamp.com/
BORD DU MONDE ( Post Rock, La Fare les O. )
https://www.facebook.com/BordDuMondeBand
https://borddumonde.bandcamp.com/album/bord-du-monde
Tarif adhérent : 5 €
Tarif non adhérent : 7 €
Ouverture : 20h00
Début concerts : 21h00
