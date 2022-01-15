Woodbeat Théâtre Am Stram Gram – Genève, 15 janvier 2022, Genève.

Woodbeat

du samedi 15 janvier 2022 au dimanche 16 janvier 2022 à Théâtre Am Stram Gram – Genève

15 et 16 janvier 2022 Dès 2 ans · 40 MIN THÉÂTRE BARBARA KÖLLING Spectacles pour les tout-petits Suitable for non-French speakers J’ai dormi. Je crois que j’ai dormi. Je me redresse. Ouille. Je regarde. Je suis sur un très grand tas de bois. Je me frotte les yeux, je vois des rondins de bois. Ils font comme un chemin. Je prends ce chemin. Je tombe nez à nez avec des bûches, alignées, très sérieuses. Et là, il y a des instruments de musique, en bois aussi, très rigolos. C’est comme une autre planète, tu vois ? Une planète où il n’y a plus que du bois. J’entends du bruit. Ça piaille, ça gazouille, ça rigole. Je saute hors de la planète, je me cache dans un grand rideau de velours noir, très doux. Une flopée de tout-petits entre dans la salle. Certains sont encore dans les bras de leurs parents. Doudous et tototes. D’autres sont plus grands. Bientôt, sous nos yeux, la planète prend vie. Elle est habitée par une petite chenille de bois qui gigote, qui sautille, qui fait les quatre cents coups. Là, maintenant, tu vois, j’ai deux ans. J’ai deux ans… JOUER ! **SAMEDI ÇA ME DIT : Percussions sur bois** Samedi 15 janvier à l’issue de chacune des représentations / Dès 3 ans Atelier percussion pour les familles Inscription à [ateliers@amstramgram.ch](mailto:ateliers@amstramgram.ch) SUITABLE FOR NON-FRENCH SPEAKERS Back to the roots of the first games for children. I slept. I think I slept. I sit up. Ouch. I look around. I am on a very big pile of wood. I rub my eyes; I can see logs. They make a kind of path. I go down this path. I come face to face with some very serious logs all in a row. And there are very funny looking musical instruments, also in wood. It’s like another planet, see? A planet where there is only wood. I can hear a noise. Squealing, gurgling, laughing. I jump off the planet; I hide in a very soft, big black velvet curtain. A flock of toddlers comes into the room. Some are still in their parents’ arms. Cuddly toys and toddlers. Some are older. Soon, before our very eyes, the planet comes to life. It is inhabited by a little wooden caterpillar that wiggles, hops, and runs wild. So you see now, I’m two. I am two… PLAY! SAMEDI ÇA ME DIT: Percussions sur bois 3+ years Family percussion workshop on Saturday, January 15 after the show. Register here: [ateliers@amstramgram.ch](mailto:ateliers@amstramgram.ch)

De 10 à 25 francs

Retour aux origines des premiers jeux d’enfants.

Théâtre Am Stram Gram – Genève Route de Frontenex 56, 1207 Genève Genève Les Eaux-Vives



