LA NUIT DES MUSEES : BLOCKHAUS DE WITTRING Val de Sarre, 13 mai 2023, Wittring.

Venez découvrir ou redécouvrir le dernier des 5 blockhaus de Wittring et plonger dans l’ambiance de 1940 !

Entrée gratuite sur inscription : https://my.weezevent.com/nuit-des-musees-3. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-13 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 23:00:00. 0 EUR.

Val de Sarre

Wittring 57905 Moselle Grand Est



Come to discover or rediscover the last of the 5 blockhouses of Wittring and dive into the atmosphere of 1940!

Free entrance on registration : https://my.weezevent.com/nuit-des-musees-3

Venga a descubrir o redescubrir el último de los 5 blocaos de Wittring y sumérjase en la atmósfera de 1940

Entrada gratuita previa inscripción: https://my.weezevent.com/nuit-des-musees-3

Entdecken oder wiederentdecken Sie das letzte der 5 Blockhäuser von Wittring und tauchen Sie in die Atmosphäre von 1940 ein!

Kostenloser Eintritt nach Anmeldung: https://my.weezevent.com/nuit-des-musees-3

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES