White oak standing // Stellar music ensemble Espace Koed-Noz Ploërdut

White oak standing // Stellar music ensemble Espace Koed-Noz Ploërdut

vendredi 19 avril 2024.

White oak standing // Stellar music ensemble 1ère partie : WHITE OAK STANDING / 2ème partie : STELLAR MUSIC ENSEMBLE Vendredi 19 avril, 20h30 Espace Koed-Noz Tarif plein 10 € | Tarif réduit 8 €

2024-04-19T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-19T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-19T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-19T23:30:00+02:00

1ère partie : WHITE OAK STANDING
Un univers subtil créé par trois musiciens.ne.s et une poétesse. White Oak Standing compose une musique unique à partir de poésies écrites par la jeune poétesse BlueInk Ditty.
Stefanie THEOBALD : voix
Mara DEVAUX : voix, piano
Jonathan DOUR : violon, violoncelle
STELLAR MUSIC ENSEMBLE
Le Stellar Music Ensemble explore les folklores du grand cercle du monde à la recherche d’une nouvelle transe. Le chant de gorge inuit rencontre les rythmes de Mélanésie, le violon traditionnel irlandais danse sur un air de Bollywood, les cordes se transforment en sanza africaine ou en vielle à roue. L’inspiration des compositions se réfère en particulier à la musique vocale des îles Salomon, au Qawali pakistanais, à la musique pour sanza des congolais de Konono N°1, au mbira du Zimbabwe, au katajjaq inuit.
Marie-Pascale DUBÉ : voix
Joachim FLORENT : contrebasse, voix, composition
Emilie CHEVILLARD : harpe, voix
Jacky MOLARD : violon
Soirée concerts Ploërdut

