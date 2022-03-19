WEEK-END SOLIDARTITÉ – CHLOÉ Corneilhan, 19 mars 2022, Corneilhan.

WEEK-END SOLIDARTITÉ – CHLOÉ Corneilhan
2022-03-19 19:00:00 – 2022-03-20
Corneilhan Hérault Corneilhan

EUR 5 15   Rendez-vous à Corneilhan pour ce week-end solidaire en faveur de Chloé.

Avec randonnées, pétanque, spectacles, repas (à réserver), théâtre, concert, jeux gonflables.

Information par téléphone.

+33 6 11 16 52 05

Rendez-vous à Corneilhan pour ce week-end solidaire en faveur de Chloé.

Avec randonnées, pétanque, spectacles, repas (à réserver), théâtre, concert, jeux gonflables.

Information par téléphone.

mouv danse
Corneilhan
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-14 par