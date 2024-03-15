WEEK-END SKI TRIP A SUPERBAGNERES Bagnères-de-Luchon, vendredi 15 mars 2024.

WEEK-END SKI TRIP A SUPERBAGNERES Bagnères-de-Luchon
Proposé par la Fédération Française du Sport d’Entreprise. Ligue Occitanie
Programme
Vendredi 15
à 18h accueil des participants
à 20h cocktail dînatoire
Samedi 16
à 10h début de la compétition
12h déjeuner
19h repas, soirée et récompenses
Dimanche 17 quartier libre
Réservation avant le 1er mars.
Tarif compétiteur 180€ / accompagnateur 90€180 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-15
fin : 2024-03-17
LUCHON ET STATION DE SUPERBAGNERES
