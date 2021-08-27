Week-end Hip-Hop 2 rue du Milan Noir, 27 août 2021-27 août 2021, Guérande.

Week-end Hip-Hop

du vendredi 27 août au samedi 28 août à 2 rue du Milan Noir

Week-end Hip-Hop Unity and Having Fun Cours d’initiation et avancé de hip-hop et breakdance Sur réservation, places limitées.

Week-end Hip-Hop Unity and Having Fun Cours d’initiation et avancé de hip-hop et breakdance Sur réservation, places limitées.

2 rue du Milan Noir ZAC de Bréhadour 44350 Guerande Guérande Loire-Atlantique



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-08-27T16:00:00 2021-08-27T20:00:00;2021-08-28T16:00:00 2021-08-28T20:00:00