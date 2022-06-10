Week-end “Guinguette” Brinon-sur-Sauldre Brinon-sur-Sauldre
Week-end “Guinguette” Brinon-sur-Sauldre, 10 juin 2022, Brinon-sur-Sauldre.
Week-end “Guinguette” Brinon-sur-Sauldre
2022-06-10 14:00:00 – 2022-06-11 23:00:00
Brinon-sur-Sauldre 18410
Au programme :
– Concerts
– Animations
– Pétanque
– BBQ à disposition
La Brasserie du Contrevent vous propose un week-end guinguette !
brasserieducontrevent@gmail.com +33 7 66 16 28 13
Brasserie du Contrevent
Brinon-sur-Sauldre
