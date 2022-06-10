Week-end “Guinguette” Brinon-sur-Sauldre, 10 juin 2022, Brinon-sur-Sauldre. Week-end “Guinguette” Brinon-sur-Sauldre

2022-06-10 14:00:00 – 2022-06-11 23:00:00

Brinon-sur-Sauldre 18410 Au programme :

– Concerts

– Animations

– Pétanque

La Brasserie du Contrevent vous propose un week-end guinguette ! brasserieducontrevent@gmail.com +33 7 66 16 28 13

– BBQ à disposition Brasserie du Contrevent

