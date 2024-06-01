Week-end américain Aumagne
Catégories d’Évènement:
Week-end américain Aumagne, samedi 1 juin 2024.
Week-end américain Aumagne Charente-Maritime
Week-end américaine présentation de véhicules anciens, football américain, bal country.
EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-01
fin : 2024-06-02
Centre bourg
Aumagne 17770 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
L’événement Week-end américain Aumagne a été mis à jour le 2024-01-31 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme