Webinar « Ditch your « TO-DO » list: who do you need TO BE? » – April 15 HEC Alumni Lundi 15 avril, 13h00

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-04-15 13:00

Fin : 2024-04-15 14:00

We’re often stuck in our to-do lists and they can feel neverending and all consuming. Worse, they stop us from making the big changes that we so often want.

We feel « too busy » to even think about it. The to-do lists keep gettng in the way.

Luckily, it’s not a lot of time that we need, it’s simply a different kind of « to do » list.

Who do you need TO BE to make the changes you want?

Your « to be » list is so much more powerful than your « to do » list.

Think about a potential « to be » list: I am going to be courageous, to trust myself, to be confident that I can handle whatever comes my way… and compare it with your current « to do » list.

Which is life changing?

This webinar will help you identify what could be your « to be » list for right now and give you an insight into the power of coaching.

The speaker: Ann Collins

Ann brings over 25 years of experience in education, training and coaching, as well as expertise in neuroscience and transformation. She has a proven track record of creating positive impact through her individual and team coaching programmes in the luxury, education, engineering and NGO sectors in Europe, Asia and the US.

As a coach she is known for providing a challenging and supportive environment, but always with a positive and encouraging energy. Her mission is to support leaders (and their teams) to take confident steps towards their big goals whilst retaining their values and integrity.

