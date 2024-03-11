Webinaire Finance for non-financial executives HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, lundi 11 mars 2024.

Webinaire Finance for non-financial executives HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas Lundi 11 mars, 12h00

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-03-11 12:00

Fin : 2024-03-11 14:00

Webinaire Finance for non-financial executives Lundi 11 mars, 12h00 1

https://www.hec.edu/en/executive-education/events/webinaire-finance-non-financial-executives-march-2024

Do you need to improve your understanding of corporate finance ?

To master the key terms, tools, and concepts to apply them to the management of your business ?

Patrick LEGLAND, Affiliate Professor at HEC Paris and finance professional, has created the FINANCE FOR NON-FINANCIAL EXECUTIVE program to meet these specific needs.

Join him on March 11th 12:00 CET for an overview of the program including :

The key learning points

How you would benefit from attending this program

The learning methods used

He will also explain how our short program will empower you and give you the confidence you need to successfully include the financial dimension in your strategic and operational decisions and demonstrate your full executive potential.

Imre SZAPARY, Program Advisor, will provide you with information on how to register and funding options.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines