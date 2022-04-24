Wasted Pido / i / dirty trash & roll Urgence Disk Records, 24 avril 2022, Genève.

Wasted Pido / i / dirty trash & roll

Urgence Disk Records, le dimanche 24 avril à 17:00

WASTED PIDO plays dirty rock n roll, lo-fi country blues, sometimes using cheesy drum machines, but mostly in the good old one man band style. Hailing from Venice (Italy), his journey into rock n roll led him to play in bands like John Woo, L’Amico di Martucci, The Hormonas, Destroy All Gondolas, The Barsexuals. From the electro rockabilly of his beginnings, Wasted Pido music gradually shifted to a primitive “jump” blues, supported by a minimal fingerpicking style and a weird country songwriting. Punk – blues? yeah, probably. After 15 years of activity, what you listen to is the FIRST full-length LP, recorded in December 2019 at the Colosso Room Studio produced by his old time friends Woolter and Anna from UltraKelvin / MacinaDischi. Since 2005, he played hundreds of concerts in Europe, USA, Asia and South America. Sharing stages with artists as Bob Log III, Blood Shot Bill, King Automatic, Reverend Beatman, The Amazing One Man Band, Trash Colapso, The Fabolous Go Go Boy From Alabama, Extreme Blues Dog, Thee Mysterious Asthmatic Avenger and countless other garage and punk bands. In 15-years of activity he builded a strong friendship and artistic collaboration with many other one man bands, more notably with O Lendario Chucrobillyman, Sheriff Perkins and Gipsy Rufina. [[https://wastedpido.noblogs.org/](https://wastedpido.noblogs.org/)](https://wastedpido.noblogs.org/) [[https://wastedpido.bandcamp.com](https://wastedpido.bandcamp.com)](https://wastedpido.bandcamp.com) [[https://www.facebook.com/events/3147131045546134/](https://www.facebook.com/events/3147131045546134/)](https://www.facebook.com/events/3147131045546134/) [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnioZSYoQ68](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnioZSYoQ68)

ptic libre pour l’artiste

Urgence Disk Records 4 place des volontaires 1204 Genève Genève Jonction



2022-04-24T17:00:00 2022-04-24T18:00:00