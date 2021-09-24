Warm Up Session avec Sandrine Lescourant aka Mufasa Lafayette Anticipations Paris
Warm Up Session avec Sandrine Lescourant aka Mufasa Lafayette Anticipations, 24 septembre 2021, Paris.
Date et horaire exacts : Le vendredi 24 septembre 2021
de 18h à 19h30
gratuit
Le corps comme porte-parole : c’est ce que propose la danseuse et chorégraphe Sandrine Lescourant/Mufasa.
En portant la danse comme rempart à la violence, Mufasa invite à une mise à disposition de soi – pour soi et pour les autres -, en encourageant la résilience de nos liens sociaux.
Tous niveaux, tenue de sport conseillée.
Lafayette Anticipations 9 rue du Plâtre Paris 75004
11 : Rambuteau (263m) 1, 11 : Hôtel de Ville (364m)
