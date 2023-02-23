WARDRUNA ROCKHAL, 23 février 2023, ESCH SUR ALZETTE.

WARDRUNA ROCKHAL. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-23 à 20:30 (2023-02-23 au ). Tarif : 43.5 à 43.5 euros.

ROCKHAL ESCH SUR ALZETTE 5, AVENUE DU ROCK’N’ROLL / BELVAL 4361

[NEW DATE : 23 FEBRUARY 2023]

Wardruna will be headlining a series of concerts taking place in a selection of outstanding venues across Europe in support of the new album «Kvitravn».

The new Wardruna album «Kvitravn» (White Raven) musically continues where the Runaljod trilogy left off, yet it marks a distinct evolution in our sound. The album features a broad selection of both traditional and historical instruments such as Kravik-lyre, Trossingen-lyre, Taglharpa, Sotharpa, Langeleik, Crwth, Goat-horn, Lur, Bronze-lur, flute, the Moraharpa. The record also features guest appearances by a small group of prominent traditional singers, spearheaded by Kirsten Bråten Berg, one of the most important custodians of Norwegian traditional song. Throughout eleven songs, Kvitravn discusses Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norse spiritual concepts, and the relation between sage and songs.

